Government House Hosts Tea Party
More than 2,700 years of life experience gathered at Government House for a special tea party.
His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder – and his wife Lady Corder – hosted an event for people celebrating centenaries and diamond and sapphire wedding anniversaries yesterday.
Amongst the milestones marked was eleven diamond wedding anniversaries, two ruby wedding anniversaries and one couple who were celebrating 66 years of marriage.
One of the guests was Desmond Bougourd, who described the first time he met his wife Diana:
John Laine has been married to his wife Frances for 65 years. He says it was a privilege to have been invited:
Kate French is one local lady who has been celebrating 100 years of life:
A list of the people who are celebrating special landmarks is below:
107th Birthday
Mrs Ruth Berry (born November 1909), accompanied by her son Mr Roger Berry OBE
100th Birthday
Mrs Muriel Michael (born July 1916), accompanied by her daughter Mrs Hazel Tomlinson
Mrs Kate French (born September 1916), acccompanied by her daughter Mrs Jackie Davies
Mrs Hazel Ozard (born November 1916), accompanied by her carer Mrs Wendy Jones
60th Wedding Anniversary
Mr Gordon and Mrs Gwen Collenette
Mr David and Mrs Jean Godfrey
Mr Andrew and Mrs Beryl Fitzpatrick
Mr Roland and Mrs Margaret Duquemin
Mr Desmond and Mrs Diana Bougourd
Mr George and Mrs Maud Langlois
Mr John and Mrs Gillian Vine
Mr Hugh and Mrs Sylvia Stevenson
Mr Brian and Mrs Joan Robilliard
Captain Thomas (Retired) and Mrs Alvera Remfrey
Mr Tony and Mrs Olive Hamon
65th Wedding Anniversary
Mr John and Mrs Frances Lainé
Mr Terrence and Mrs Heather McClean
66th Wedding Anniversary
Mr Gerry and Mrs Diane Chauvel