Government House Hosts Tea Party

More than 2,700 years of life experience gathered at Government House for a special tea party.

His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder – and his wife Lady Corder – hosted an event for people celebrating centenaries and diamond and sapphire wedding anniversaries yesterday.

Amongst the milestones marked was eleven diamond wedding anniversaries, two ruby wedding anniversaries and one couple who were celebrating 66 years of marriage.

One of the guests was Desmond Bougourd, who described the first time he met his wife Diana:

John Laine has been married to his wife Frances for 65 years. He says it was a privilege to have been invited:

Kate French is one local lady who has been celebrating 100 years of life:

A list of the people who are celebrating special landmarks is below:

107th Birthday

Mrs Ruth Berry (born November 1909), accompanied by her son Mr Roger Berry OBE

100th Birthday

Mrs Muriel Michael (born July 1916), accompanied by her daughter Mrs Hazel Tomlinson

Mrs Kate French (born September 1916), acccompanied by her daughter Mrs Jackie Davies

Mrs Hazel Ozard (born November 1916), accompanied by her carer Mrs Wendy Jones

60th Wedding Anniversary

Mr Gordon and Mrs Gwen Collenette

Mr David and Mrs Jean Godfrey

Mr Andrew and Mrs Beryl Fitzpatrick

Mr Roland and Mrs Margaret Duquemin

Mr Desmond and Mrs Diana Bougourd

Mr George and Mrs Maud Langlois

Mr John and Mrs Gillian Vine

Mr Hugh and Mrs Sylvia Stevenson

Mr Brian and Mrs Joan Robilliard

Captain Thomas (Retired) and Mrs Alvera Remfrey

Mr Tony and Mrs Olive Hamon

65th Wedding Anniversary

Mr John and Mrs Frances Lainé

Mr Terrence and Mrs Heather McClean

66th Wedding Anniversary

Mr Gerry and Mrs Diane Chauvel