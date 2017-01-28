Greenacres Care Home Viewings Today

The specialist dementia care home, which has been built at the old Greenacres Hotel, is open to the public today.

Anyone who supported the project – as its owners and design teams battled planning laws – are invited to have a look around between 10 and 4.

The old hotel in St Martin’s has been redeveloped internally and externally to create a safe environment for its new residents.

It has been a long battle – with permission only being given to close the hotel and reclassify it as a nursing home after a big public campaign in 2015.

The building work has all now finished and the specialist dementia care home will open on 1st February.