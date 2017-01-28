Greenacres Care Home Viewings Today
28th January 2017
The specialist dementia care home, which has been built at the old Greenacres Hotel, is open to the public today.
Anyone who supported the project – as its owners and design teams battled planning laws – are invited to have a look around between 10 and 4.
The old hotel in St Martin’s has been redeveloped internally and externally to create a safe environment for its new residents.
It has been a long battle – with permission only being given to close the hotel and reclassify it as a nursing home after a big public campaign in 2015.
The building work has all now finished and the specialist dementia care home will open on 1st February.