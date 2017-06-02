Group Condemns Width Tax Proposals

A campaigner has spoken of his shock at fresh proposals to implement a vehicle width tax in Guernsey.

Ray McClean says Deputy Peter Roffey’s ideas will not work and he believes other motorists are angry too.

He’s confirmed the Enough is Enough group is now looking to hold a protest – following a previous demo in 2014:

“I thought I was hearing a repeat of the proposals from a number of years ago. A number of people across the island are just absolutely shocked – and dumbfounded – as to why we’re going over this ground again.”

Ray believes a bigger vehicle is the only option for many families, who he feels would be penalised by any such move:

“We’ve got a Land Rover Discovery. That takes two adults, the kids, the shopping and other things an average family needs, and it is not even that wide a vehicle.

We will be organising another protest – and if all goes well, it will be even bigger. People are sick to death of our States continuously going back over old ground.”

