Group To Support People With Dementia

People living with dementia and their carers, will be supported through a new joint enterprise.

Dementia Friendly Guernsey was officially launched yesterday afternoon, with charities, professionals and other organisations aiming to ensure we have a dementia friendly community for everyone to live in.

Barbara Giles from Guernsey Alzheimer’s Association says it has a lot of work to do, but the group is primarily here to help those in need:

“There are an awful lot of people who have no idea of what dementia is and what the symptoms are. For someone with the condition it can be very disconcerting if they are faced with someone who just thinks they are being difficult.

This is a group of people from all sorts of works of life, wanting to raise awareness of dementia in the island, to make sure this is a dementia friendly place.”

Dementia Friendly Guernsey is also a member of the national Dementia Action Alliance. The group will now offer training to improve awareness across the island, which begins this Wednesday.