Groves Accused To Represent Himself

The man accused of murdering Sarah Groves has decided to represent himself in court.

Richard de Wit has told the court in Srinigar that he doesn’t need a lawyer.

It has been months since Mr de Wit sacked his last defence lawyer, having had three since he was charged with killing Miss Groves in April 2013.

During this morning’s court hearing he told the Judge he wishes to defend himself – which he will do when the case reconvenes in two weeks time, on Thursday 16th March.

Two witnesses will be called to give evidence then – the first time witnesses have been called since September 2015.

Mr de Wit has also questioned the court papers – he was given access to all of them at the last hearing, and now he has read them he says he isn’t happy with the content.

You can read the latest statement issued by Sarah’s father, Vic Groves, below:

“At the last hearing on February 16th, the accused requested access to court papers which he has now read, although we understand he is not altogether happy with the content. The pictures provided with the last media release clearly show him clutching those papers as he was returning under police escort to jail from the court.

At today’s hearing, he submitted a written letter to confirm that he doesn’t need a lawyer and that he wishes to defend himself. The court had offered to appoint a lawyer for him but he refused.

Also, as stated in the last media release, the judge refused to call witnesses until some form of legal representation was in place. As expected, no witnesses were present today.

However, as the result of Richard de Wit’s decision to represent himself, two Prosecution Witnesses have been summoned to appear in court at the next hearing, which is set for Thursday March 16th 2017. They are PW26 S.I. Kuldeep Koul and PW27 S.I. Bashir Ahmad. Both are police officers who attended the scene of crime.

Mr Bashir was the last witness to take the stand on 29th September 2015, i.e. seventeen months ago. At that time, his evidence was examined but not cross-examined. This will represent Richard de Wit’s first opportunity to defend himself when he cross-examines S. I. Bashir Ahmad.”