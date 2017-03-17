Groves Family Speaks Out After Trial Update

We’ve spoken to the family of Sarah Groves following two updates from the on-going murder trial. Yesterday we told you how her parents have spoken to the accused over the phone, and that the judge has employed two defence lawyers to act as Richard De Wit’s council.

When referring to the defence lawyers assigned against Mr De Wit’s will, Vic Groves says it’s the best course of action.

Mr Groves believes the Dutch national’s condition will worsen the longer the trial goes on.

He says the phone call he had with Mr De Wit did not bring about any progress.

He says the future remains uncertain.

Mr De Wit denies murdering the Guernseywoman in 2013 on a houseboat in Kashmir.