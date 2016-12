Groves: Final 2016 Trial Date Did Not Take Place

This year’s last scheduled sitting of the Sarah Groves murder trial did not take place on Wednesday.

We were told yesterday the family were given no update from Srinigar and were experiencing more frustration with the courts.

However, the London Foreign Office has now confirmed the court did not sit, as the accused, Richard De Wit, still has no legal representation.

The next sitting is due to take place on Saturday 21st January.