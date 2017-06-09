Groves Murder Suspect Hunger Strike

There have been further developments in the on-going Sarah Groves murder trial. It’s reported the Public Prosecutor’s ordered the accused be sent to hospital for counselling, after he suffered issues in custody.

Sarah’s father Vic says the court has been previously told Richard De Wit – who denies murder – has refused medication and has effectively gone on hunger strike.

There are now concerns the Dutchman may not be able to appear before court on the 21st June – the date of the next hearing, which would have been Sarah’s 29th birthday.

You can read the full update statement below, all the information here has been obtained from the British High Commission in Delhi:

Richard de Wit Admitted to Hospital

Following the previous hearing, concerns were raised by the Superintendent of the Central Jail in Srinagar, where Richard de Wit has been held on remand for more than four years. The Superintendent had made it known to the court that de Wit was refusing to receive any form of medication and was effectively on hunger strike.

De Wit’s paranoia is such that he believes deeply that everyone is trying to poison him and his family. Despite immense efforts to persuade him that this is not the case, his paranoia over the past four years has got steadily worse. Consequently, in recent times he has effectively been on hunger strike, which explains the change in his physical appearance shown in recent photographs. The last one received is attached to this email (taken May 2017 – courtesy Caters News Agency).

Almost exactly a year ago significant steps were taken to have de Wit officially declared ‘unfit to stand trial’. As the result of his refusal to allow his historic medical records from the Netherlands to be released to the court, the judge was persuaded by de Wit himself and by his legal representative at the time that he was still fit to stand trial. The trial could continue but because of the non-appearance of witnesses, civil unrest and de Wit’s subsequent lack of legal representation, no progress was made until 3rd May this year.

At that hearing, the judge allowed de Wit to represent himself for the first time but he did not perform well. At the last hearing, no witnesses showed up preventing any further progress in the trial.

At today’s hearing the judge ordered de Wit to be admitted to hospital ‘for counselling’.

Further enquiries are under way about events in court today and what this means for the future progress of the trial.

No Witnesses Attended Court

Even if de Wit had been deemed fit to represent himself at today’s hearing, progress would have once again been thwarted due to the non-attendance of witnesses. The two doctors and two police officers summoned to appear all failed to show up. As a result, the judge has issued warrants for them to appear at the next hearing.

Next Hearing

A further hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, 21st June 2017, which coincidentally would have been Sarah’s 29thbirthday. Clearly, if de Wit remains in hospital and matters generally do not improve, this hearing will not take place.

Comment

Looking back over past media releases, there have been many occasions when the trial has been called into question and could have totally collapsed. Many times, we have said ‘Can it possibly reach a safe conclusion?’. Along the way there have been many factors that made us think that way – Richard de Wit’s physical and mental health being one of them. Current indications, once again, must call the trial into question in its current form. The consequences for us as a family of the trial collapsing are very serious indeed.