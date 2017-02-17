Groves Parents Could Call Accused Murderer

A phone call between Sarah Groves’ parents and the man accused of her murder could take place soon. Her father Vic has confirmed the Public Prosecutor’s said they could apply to the court for an order to make that happen.

They have said they’ll only make the trip to Kashmir if it would enable them to receive new information.

It had been reported Richard De Wit – who denies murder – wanted to tell Sarah’s parents a ‘secret’, but he’s been criticised by the judge for being ‘uncooperative’.

You can read out detailed report here.