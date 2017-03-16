Groves Parents Speak To Murder Accused

The parents of Sarah Groves have confirmed they have spoken to the man accused of her murder.

Vic Groves says a phone call with Richard De Wit, who denies the charges against him, took place on Thursday 23rd February, after permission was granted by the Jail Superintendent in Srinigar.

However, the Guernseywoman’s father says those talks merited little progress, with the statements made by the Dutch national said to be ‘without foundation’.

The latest hearing in the ongoing trial into the death of the Guernseywoman took place today, but no witnesses appeared again.

Mr De Wit had previously decided to represent himself, but as he was unable to do so today, the Judge in charge of the case has employed two new defence lawyers – Mustaq Ahmed Jha and Mahira Bhatt – to act as his counsel.

The trial is set to resume again on Wednesday 29th March.

You can read the media release issued by Vic Groves below:

“At the last hearing on March 1st, the accused submitted a letter to the court stating that he wanted to represent himself. The court had offered to appoint a lawyer for him but he refused to accept third party involvement.

This presented the judge with the opportunity to unblock the logjam that has been in place since September 2015, since when no witnesses have been processed. In anticipation of de Wit being able to represent himself three witnesses were summoned to today’s hearing and all three were in attendance. They were two doctors and one police officer.

At today’s hearing, Richard de Wit was incapable of representing himself as planned and witnesses were not processed due, once again, to no alternative legal representation being in place.

As a result, the court dismissed his request to represent himself and the Public Prosecutor, Mr Syed Maqbool Ahmad made an application to the court to engage legal representation on his behalf. The court immediately upheld the application.

Consequently, the Court has now appointed two lawyers – Mustaq Ahmed Jha and Mahira Bhatt – to act as defence counsel for Richard de Wit.

All three witnesses in attendance today will be cross examined by the newly appointed defence lawyers on Wednesday, 29th March 2017.

At the 87th hearing of the case held on 31st January, the defendant stated that he wanted ‘to talk to Sarah’s parents’ because he had a ‘secret’ to disclose. He claimed to have new information that he didn’t want to disclose to anyone else.

After some difficulty, we were able to speak to Richard de Wit by phone on 23rd February with the permission of the Jail Superintendent in Srinagar.

It was an unsatisfactory call from which we could understand his reasons for wanting to talk to us. The details must remain confidential but we can reveal that the statements he made were without foundation and confirmed the wisdom of our decision not to travel to Kashmir in order to hear his revelations.

At the last hearing on 1st March in which the judge appeared to grant him permission to represent himself, we knew that this was not a realistic proposition. Based on the nature of our phone call with him, our deduction was that he is just about ‘fit to stand trial’ but certainly not ‘fit to represent himself’.

Today’s developments come as no surprise and we welcome the decisive action taken by the court in taking the matter completely out of his control. The tail has been wagging the dog for too long and we have been advocating these measures for well over twelve months. Hopefully, progress can now be made as there are still 23 witnesses to give evidence out of the 46 listed.

The source of the above material is predominantly the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in London following contact from the British High Commission in Delhi with additional information from an in-court representation. Further information is being sought about today’s hearing from the Prosecutor and a further media release will be sent out as and when anything significant is learned.”