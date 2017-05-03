Groves Trial Due To Resume

The man accused of murdering Sarah Groves is due back in court in Kashmir today.

It is the 93rd time the case has been scheduled to be heard but previous court dates have been disrupted.

The main problem which has been facing law officials in Srinigar has been civil unrest.

That has meant many of the people needed in court have been unable to get there safely.

Dutchman, Richard de Wit, is accused of killing Miss Groves in 2013.

He denies murdering the young Guernseywoman on a houseboat in the country.