GSPCA ‘Devastated’ As Seal Pup Dies
A seal which was brought to Guernsey for urgent medical care has passed away.
Rocco was found off the coast of Jersey on Sunday, suffering from a number of health problems. He was brought to the GSPCA which has staff experienced in caring for injured seal pups but the charity has said it’s team are ‘devastated to find that Rocco, the Jersey grey seal pup, passed away in the early hours of this morning’.
The GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne says the team are heart broken, but he wants to remind us many seals are saved, much like Sami who was released back into the wild at the weekend.
In a statement the charity says:
This morning the GSPCA have been devastated to find that Rocco the Jersey grey seal pup who was rescued on Sunday by the BDMLR team, arrived in Guernsey on Tuesday and has been under the care of the team and the vets passed away in the early hours of this morning.
Rocco was rescued the same afternoon that Sami the Jersey seal pup was released back in her home waters.
This is the first ever grey seal pup the GSPCA has had rescued and come into care in the middle of the summer which is extremely unseasonal and never been seen before.
Rocco was being treated for a range of health problems and was rescued extremely underweight and dehydrated.
The team had been working day and night to try and do everything we could for this extremely poorly seal pup.
She was also due to go to have further tests and x-rays as the team and vets had been worried about internal health issues and complications but were working to stabalise her before she you have any anesthetic.
Steve Byrne says:
‘We have all been heart broken this morning to have found Rocco passed away in the early hours of this morning.
If the Jersey BDMLR team hadn’t have rescued her it is likely she would have passed away where she was found as she was extremely weak and had a number of health problems.
At these difficult times we all try and support one another and focus on how we did all we could for her and how we have helped so many others like Sami who is now back in the wild.
Loss can all affect us and we do have a Bereavement page to help those suffering during difficult times which can be seen on our web page www.gspca.org.gg/