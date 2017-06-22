GSPCA ‘Devastated’ As Seal Pup Dies

A seal which was brought to Guernsey for urgent medical care has passed away.

Rocco was found off the coast of Jersey on Sunday, suffering from a number of health problems. He was brought to the GSPCA which has staff experienced in caring for injured seal pups but the charity has said it’s team are ‘devastated to find that Rocco, the Jersey grey seal pup, passed away in the early hours of this morning’.

The GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne says the team are heart broken, but he wants to remind us many seals are saved, much like Sami who was released back into the wild at the weekend.

In a statement the charity says:

