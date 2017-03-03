GSY Education Services Start Move

The move from Guernsey Education Service’s Grande Road Headquarters has started. Both Careers Guernsey and the Student Finance Team are now based on Route des Coutanchez at the College of FE site there.

We’ve been told that the rest of Education Services could move out of the Grange by the end of this year. The States of Guernsey have been working to rationalise properties for some years and Education may face some of the biggest upheavals.

Head of Careers Guernsey, Sarah Stonebridge, released this statement:

‘It is important that Careers Guernsey and our colleagues in Student Finance have a site which is easily accessible to the public and the opportunity to relocate to the former Business School premises offered us the ideal solution.’

‘We moved in yesterday and are already up and running and open for business with just a few more boxes to unpack and some signage to be fitted.’

The Education HR team are still based in the same offices at the Grange along with other support staff including the board of the Committee for Education Sport and Culture.

New contact details:

Careers Guernsey new telephone number – 706565.

email: careersguernsey@gov.gg

Student Finance new telephone number – 706560

email: studentfinance@gov.gg