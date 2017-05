GSY Footballer Honoured At FA Cup Final

Guernsey FC’s Sam Cochrane is preparing to represent his club at the FA Cup final. The Green Lions are one of eight being honoured in a ceremony at Wembley this evening, prior to kick off.

The footballer’s delighted to have the special opportunity, ahead of Arsenal’s match against Chelsea.

The opportunity follows the Green Lions’ tie against Thamesmead Town last summer, which was the competition’s first outside of the UK.