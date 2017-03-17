GSY Strengthens Insurance Ties With China

Guernsey is continuing to strengthen its insurance ties with China. What the island can offer in the country can now be more varied after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with a key Chinese business centre.

Guernsey Finance Chairman Lyndon Trott signed with the Beijing Airport Economic Core Zone in a ceremony in Beijing recently.

He released this statement.

“This MoU further reflects our commitment to build and develop our cross-border communication with China, specifically the Beijing Airport Economic Core Zone – a key hub for China’s industrial, business and creative sectors,” he said.

“Businesses in this zone are eager to learn the advantages of utilising captive insurance vehicles as opposed to insuring through the commercial market and Guernsey as Europe’s number one captive insurance domicile is perfectly placed to assist them with this.

“Captives are going to be at the forefront of innovation in Asia’s insurance market and Guernsey is proud to be recognised as a centre of excellence in this area. It has been nearly 10 years since we established our Guernsey representative office in China and this MoU is yet another step forward in Guernsey’s development in the region.”