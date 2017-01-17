GSY’s Waste Strategy Price Rises By £3million

Guernsey’s long awaited waste strategy has gone up in price by almost another £3million. It will now cost more than £32million.

This comes after the price was already set at £29.5million back in 2014. Since having gone out to tender and have some design work done, the price has risen.

A joint policy letter has been submitted by the States’ Trading Supervisory Board and the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure. It should be debated in the States next month, if it is approved the budget increase will be guaranteed. More detailed planning work has been cited as the main reason.

The new £32.2million price tag is for building the new waste management facilities at Longue Hougue – while the overall cost of the new waste strategy has gone up from an estimated £13 million a year in 2014 to around £15 million a year.

We will be paying for that through new waste charges.

Part of the plan is to ship our waste off island to be dealt with elsewhere. However, that isn’t expected to start until the end of the year. This is also when Mont Cuet is expected to be full.