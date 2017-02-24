Guernsey £1 Coins To Be Withdrawn

Guernsey’s local £1 coins are being withdrawn from circulation.

The decision from the Policy and Resources Committee follows the introduction of a new 12-sided UK design – meaning the other versions will be withdrawn in October.

It means we are now being encouraged to exchange old £1 coins (both Guernsey and UK versions) at high street banks, which have been consulted as part of this decision.

581,000 are currently in circulation in the Bailiwick – but it’s been confirmed that local high street banks have not requested any new stocks for more than 10 years.

The decision to withdraw the Guernsey £1 coin follows the previous adoption locally of coin design changes made by the UK, with the reduction in size of the 50p, 10p and 5p pieces, as well as the introduction of the £2 coin, being adopted by Guernsey.

Guernsey £1 notes will continue to be issued alongside the circulation of new UK £1 coins locally.

Lee De Carteret, Central Services Director for the States of Guernsey, said:

“As part of the 2014 Budget, the UK government announced its intention to introduce a new £1 coin. This is the first change to the £1 coin since 1983, and has become necessary due to the increasing vulnerability of the current design to fraud.

The new coin, which is 12-sided and includes anti-counterfeiting technology, will start to enter circulation in March. While Guernsey does not have any issues with regards counterfeiting of its £1 coins, mirroring the UK’s £1 coin withdrawal was necessary for practical purposes.”