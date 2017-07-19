Guernsey 2021 Logo Revealed

With less than four years to go, the logo for the Guernsey 2021 Island Games has been revealed.

The Organising Committee put on a special event at Beau Sejour last night, where they presented a design they say is ‘very different’.

At a special presentation @BeauSejourGSY tonight where the Guernsey Island Games 2021 logo will be revealed later @islandfmpic.twitter.com/yA41QmEmPu — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) July 18, 2017

Lots of happy faces (and great cakes!) with the Guernsey 2021 Island Games logo everywhere. Hear more tomorrow @islandfm pic.twitter.com/kYwSj7TcfU — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) July 18, 2017

Chair, Dame Mary Perkins, is looking forward to the sporting action coming back to the island, but she’s also excited to see what happens at Gibraltar 2019:

“We have been sitting on it for a little while, but it is exciting to have it out now, as we have a lot of work to do. We wanted to have something quite different to what has gone before.

It depicts the athletes, the running track and the football fields – and I think it will fit in with the trends of 2021 too.”

The organisers of the 2021 Island Games in Guernsey say preparations are already underway – and are going well.

A number of officials were given an update last night, after the board of ten presented their vision to the body in charge last month.

Here’s the Organising Committee for the 2021 Games in Guernsey. Likely to hear more from these people in the years to come! @islandfmpic.twitter.com/SNz25sLBOZ — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) July 18, 2017

Dame Mary Perkins, says the experience of visiting the Gotland Games has helped their preparations immensely. She is confident that her team will deliver a successful event, in less than four years time:

“We’ve got a very experienced committee – and they’re beginning to get their teams underneath them too so we’re ready and fully prepared. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I’m confident we’ll go a great job.

There are always things you can learn from other people, with things you can copy. I don’t think we’ll be using jousting in our opening ceremony – but there are other things we can make better for Guernsey!”

Of course there is still another Island Games to go before the event returns to the island. Gibraltar will be hosting the Games in 2021.

The organisers of the 2021 Games have also set up a website, which’ll be added to in the months and years to come.