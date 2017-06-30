Guernsey Aims To Increase Life Expectancy

A conference today will try and help Guernsey becom e the first place in the world to have 100year life expectancy. Medics, lifestyle experts and others will all be talking at Les Cotils.

It’s being described as a world exclusive conference, exploring the ‘Journey to 100’ and ways of extending the life expectancy of everyone living in Guernsey.

It’ll kick start a 10-year project which will aim to make Guernsey the first community in the world to break through the 100-year life expectancy barrier.

It’s been organised by the people behind the Dandelion Foundation, who already bring events like TedX to the island.

You can also watch the whole event live online.

