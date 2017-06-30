Guernsey Aims To Increase Life Expectancy

30th June 2017

A conference today will try and help Guernsey becom100e the first place in the world to have 100year life expectancy. Medics, lifestyle experts and others will all be talking at Les Cotils.

It’s being described as a world exclusive conference, exploring the ‘Journey to 100’ and ways of extending the life expectancy of everyone living in Guernsey.

It’ll kick start a 10-year project which will aim to make Guernsey the first community in the world to break through the 100-year life expectancy barrier.

It’s been organised by the people behind the Dandelion Foundation, who already bring events like TedX to the island.

You can also watch the whole event live online.

JOURNEY TO 100 EVENT SCHEDULE

08:30

Doors Open

09:00

Opening The Show

Marc Winn & James Maskell

09:10

Welcome to Guernsey

Deputy Gavin St Pier

Opening and Hosting

Dr Rangan Chatterjee

Session 1 – The Opportunity

Michel Poulain

Tom Blue

James Maskell

Dr Sachin Patel

10:45

Audience Break

Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell

11:05

Session 2 – Fresh Thinking

Dr Sheila Kilbane

Janet Settle MD

Dr Maya Shetreat Klein

Michael Ash

12:25

Audience Break

Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell

12:45

Session 3 – Food

Dr Damien Downing

Dr Rupy Aujla

Ped Millichamp & Joshua Zappacosta

Pam Warhurst

14:05

Audience Break

Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell

14:25

Session 4 – Community

Dr William Bird

Chandra Mcgowan

Dr Louise Haagh

Darren Robson

15:45

Audience Break

Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell

16:05

Session 5 – The Future

Dr Avi Roy

Liz Parish

Marc Winn

17:00

Closing Remarks

Dr Rangan Chatterjee

