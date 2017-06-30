Guernsey Aims To Increase Life Expectancy
30th June 2017
A conference today will try and help Guernsey become the first place in the world to have 100year life expectancy. Medics, lifestyle experts and others will all be talking at Les Cotils.
It’s being described as a world exclusive conference, exploring the ‘Journey to 100’ and ways of extending the life expectancy of everyone living in Guernsey.
It’ll kick start a 10-year project which will aim to make Guernsey the first community in the world to break through the 100-year life expectancy barrier.
It’s been organised by the people behind the Dandelion Foundation, who already bring events like TedX to the island.
You can also watch the whole event live online.
|JOURNEY TO 100 EVENT SCHEDULE
08:30
Doors Open
09:00
Opening The Show
Marc Winn & James Maskell
09:10
Welcome to Guernsey
Deputy Gavin St Pier
Opening and Hosting
Dr Rangan Chatterjee
Session 1 – The Opportunity
Michel Poulain
Tom Blue
James Maskell
Dr Sachin Patel
10:45
Audience Break
Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell
11:05
Session 2 – Fresh Thinking
Dr Sheila Kilbane
Janet Settle MD
Dr Maya Shetreat Klein
Michael Ash
12:25
Audience Break
Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell
12:45
Session 3 – Food
Dr Damien Downing
Dr Rupy Aujla
Ped Millichamp & Joshua Zappacosta
Pam Warhurst
14:05
Audience Break
Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell
14:25
Session 4 – Community
Dr William Bird
Chandra Mcgowan
Dr Louise Haagh
Darren Robson
15:45
Audience Break
Fireside Chat Hosted by James Maskell
16:05
Session 5 – The Future
Dr Avi Roy
Liz Parish
Marc Winn
17:00
Closing Remarks
Dr Rangan Chatterjee