Guernsey Airport Emergency Now Over

There’s been a full emergency at Guernsey Airport this afternoon.

It was declared after an Aurigny ATR requested a return to Guernsey Airport shortly after taking off. The plane landed safely at 14.10.

No one was injured but the airport was closed for around 20 minutes whilst fire crews checked everything out.

Later flights may be delayed as a result.

The full statement from Guernsey Airport is below:

A full emergency was declared shortly after 1400 today, when an ATR aircraft requested a return to Guernsey Airport.

The aircraft landed safely shortly after 1410. There are no reported injuries and the aircraft returned to the terminal and passengers were disembarked in the normal manner.

The airport was closed for a around 20 minutes whilst fire crews attended, accordingly there may be some delays later today on certain flights as a result of the incident.

Aurigny issued a statement saying one of its aircraft returned to Guernsey as a precaution and landed safely.

The statement continued:

Cabin crew had believed they could detect a faint smell of smoke from the rear baggage hold, and in line with our company procedures, the decision was taken to return.

Once the aircraft had landed, all passenger disembarked safely and baggage was x-rayed again. A few e-cigarettes and other electrical items were found.

Passengers have been transferred onto another aircraft to continue their journey.

We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused to any passengers. However, safety is always our top priority.

No fault has been found with the aircraft and it has been returned to service.

Aurigny CEO Mark Darby said: “I was really pleased with the crew’s textbook handling of the situation, and talking to passengers afterwards, they had nothing but praise for them as well.”