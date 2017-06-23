Guernsey Athletes Head To Gotland!

The first of our Guernsey Island Games team members are on their way to Gotland. Three charter flights are taking them directly to the Swedish Island.

The Opening Ceremony is tomorrow with the Games starting on Sunday. The Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, will be cheering on all three of the Bailiwick’s squads from the stands next week.

The first flight will have taken the shooting teams, tennis and table tennis players, cyclists and more swimmers and golfers on board.

A flight at lunch and then at 3 in the afternoon will then take footballers, swimmers, athletes and archers, triathletes, basketballers, volleyballers, golfers and the badminton squad.

They’ll be joined by six Alderney teams and Archers and the shooting team from Sark!