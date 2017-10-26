More Guernsey Athletes Heading To Australia

More athletes have been chosen to represent Guernsey at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Matthew Guille, Adam Jory and Peter Jory have been selected for the shooting competitions.

Lucy Beere, Todd Priaulx, Matt Le Ber and Matt Solway will be competing in the Bowls events.

They will all compete in Australia in April 2018.

They will be joining the others representing Team Guernsey so far, who were selected last month:

Runner Cameron Chalmers

Boxer Billy Le Poullain

Cyclists Tobyn Horton, James McLaughlin and Karina Jackson and James Roe.

Triathlon athlete Josh Lewis.

The remaining athletes will be chosen in November this year.

Guernsey’s Commonwealth Games Association Chairman, David Harry, says:

‘Guernsey has been awarded 33 athletes places for Gold Coast and with this second group of athletes selected we have almost have half our team in place. The deadline for sports to nominate their athletes is the 31st October and we shall announce the final 19 athletes on the 23rd November, following the validation of their applications to the agreed sport criteria and approval by the GCGA Council. My congratulations to these seven and I welcome them to the team that will depart in just over five months’ time to the Gold Coast’

Garry Collins who has previously represented Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games and is now the Vice-Chair and Director of the Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association recently attended meetings on the Gold Coast including the 2017 Chef De Mission seminar.

The seminar is a regular event in the lead up to any Games, with the host organising committee funding all the travel and accommodation as a part of their hosting commitment. The seminar was attended by 69 of the overall team leaders from the 70 Commonwealth countries.

Guernsey’s 2018 Chef De Mission, Mr Collins, said:

‘It was a busy 5 days of presentations, one-to-one meetings and visiting venues, in all I had 18 one-to-one meetings, plus over 20 hours of group presentations and four half days of visits, including the athletics, badminton, bowls shooting, swimming venues, the opening/closing stadium and the cycling/triathlon courses. The squash and boxing halls will be handed over to the Gold Coast Organising Committee leading up to the games as both are used for other purposes at the moment, but both sport managers presented during the week their proposed layouts which look fantastic.

The next few months we will be busy finalising all the travel arrangements, team kit orders, pre-training camps and group sessions together. My thanks go to Angela Stuart our secretary for all her hard work to date, the Gold Coast are providing us with four assistants during the games which will help us, but the next few months with the final team being selected in next month it’s all go in a good way’.

Mr Collins says Team Guernsey can look forward to an exciting time in Australia!

‘The Gold Coast is an amazing place and what started as a dare with the Organising Committee, I soon found myself on a place doing a SkyDrive, hours before my return flight home on the Friday morning. Having never SkyDrive before it was a great way to see the city and remember my visit’.