Guernsey Boy Diagnosed With Rare Condition

A young boy has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition in Guernsey.

16 month old Shay Robert Williams-Savident has been confirmed as suffering from Niemann-Pick.

Shay’s parents were told their son has the very rare condition when he was being treated for bronchiolitis over the New Year.

Only one other child in the Bailiwick has been diagnosed with Niemann-Pick previously. Georgina Pearce died in November aged 19, after being diagnosed with Type C of the disease when she was 11.

Their family and friends have rallied around with fundraising ideas. Jay, Gareth and Rex Williams and Stevie Kirk have decided to row from Carteret back to Guernsey to raise money and awareness of the disease.

None of them have ever rowed before so it will be a hard challenge with up to five months of training before hand.

A go fund-me page has been set-up to help with the fundraising efforts – which can you look at here.

His family have left this message on the page, to try and inspire the public to support their efforts:

“There is no treatment, only the symptoms can be treated. Shay needs equipment now to keep his brain stimulated, and make his quality of life better. Money raised will go towards a special buggy, bath seat, car seat and sensory equipment which he so desperately needs. It’s vital Shay has this equipment now, so he can enjoy the very basic joys in life. 4 of Shays uncles are training to completion a charity row from Carteret, France to Guernsey. All money raised and donated to the row will go directly to Shay and his parents, Hanna and Yhan, so they can give him a more comfortable live. Please… given generously. We only have one life.”