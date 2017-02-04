Guernsey Celebrates LGBT History Month

A number of events are taking place throughout February to mark LGBT History Month.

Liberate has a packed programme of activities planned, to help celebrate sexuality and raise awareness of any issues.

Vice-Chair, Ellie Jones, thinks it’s vital to remember how things have changed.

”I think it’s important to acknowledge all the minority groups and their struggles throughout history – civil rights movements basically is how we see it. It’s similar to Black History Month, Women’s History Month – LGBT History Month has a lot behind it.”

She adds there are some serious and fun activities coming up:

”It will be a mixture of raising issues, bringing a community together and showing support for a community, and celebrating LGBT history as well.”

You can find more details on Liberate’s Facebook page.