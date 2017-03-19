Guernsey Colour Fun Run Today

A Colour Fun Run is being held in Guernsey today!

People will be racing different distances all while being pelted with paint and raising money for Comic Relief.

The event is being run by Specsavers, with it all starting at the company’s offices at La Villiaze.

Organiser, Fay Dovey, says the idea came from young people here and believes the event is a great chance to have fun and raise money for an important cause:

“It’s a fun run that brings everyone together, helps you stay active and involves throwing a lot of coloured powder at each other!

Last year one of the Young Enterprise teams put one together and it was a real success, so we thought we’d build on that. We don’t think there’s been any others like this so we think it’s a great thing for people in Guernsey to try.”

Are you taking part today? Feel free to share your pictures with us on our Facebook page.