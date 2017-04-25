Guernsey Commemorates ANZAC Day

An early morning service has been held today to commemorate ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corp soldiers) day. The day is held annually to remember those who died in World War One’s battle of Gallipoli in 1915.

There are roughly 250 people from Australia and New Zealand in Guernsey and many of them gathered at the First World War memorial at Fort George. The Bugle was sounded across Fermain Valley at 7.30am.

The Dawn Service is held during the sunrise in every city across both countries.

The Gallipoli campaign lasted eight months and cost both nations dearly. 8,709 Australians lost their lives and 2,701 New Zealanders lost theirs.

The outdoor service today was held by the Reverend Karen Dack from St Sampson’s parish church. She is a permanent resident in Guernsey from New Zealand.

The Lieutenant Governor, Sir Ian Corder, was there to lay a wreath also.