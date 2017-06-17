Guernsey Dairy Milk Run Preparations!

Anyone running in tomorrow’s half marathon needs to prepare today. There are more than 600 people signed up for the Guernsey Dairy Milk Run with a hot day expected.

If you’ve been training for the 13.1 mile course you need to make sure you drink plenty of water today and eat some carbohydrates to keep your energy up while running.

Guernsey Athletics Club recommends trimming your toenails and checking your kit is all ready to go.

Most importantly, they say to stay relaxed, stay safe and enjoy the experience.

You can read more about the race on the Guernsey Athletics website. You can also see pictures from the event on their Facebook page!