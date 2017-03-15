Guernsey Dog Wins At Crufts!

A Guernsey dog has won a first prize at Crufts. Waterlea Sky Fall – also known as Sid – is a Tibetan Terrier who came top in his class in the utility group.

Owner Chrissy Le Moigne is very proud of him!

‘When we go out road walking he’s a little monster. He pulls me everywhere, he has to go to the toilet every three seconds, he’s a proper male! When we get in the showring he has his head up, he runs by my side and looks at me as if to say, ‘am I doing right mum!?’.’

‘He’s in the utility group, so he goes in what’s called a limit class, which is the second from the top. We had seventeen dogs in total in our group from all around the world, and he won the class. So we’re absolutely delighted!’