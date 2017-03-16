Guernsey Donates £50K To East Africa

Guernsey has donated £50,000 to disaster relief efforts in East Africa. The money was agreed to after the Disasters Emergency Committee launched an appeal for funds.

16 million people in the region are currently in urgent need of food, with millions on the bring of starvation and death. The Overseas Aid & Development Commission has now met and decided to put up the cash to help.

The lack of food is worse in countries such as South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Northern Kenya. A combination of drought and war has led to the worst situation in over 70 years and there has been international support now pouring in.

The DEC is a national agency. It released this statement:

“The situation in East Africa could become worse than the famine in Somalia in 2011; over 16 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia are severely food insecure and the drought is happening against a backdrop of multiple crises. All DEC member charities are already working on the ground in at least one or more of these countries.

Recent media reporting is around a catastrophe on a scale not witnessed in recent times.

However, the UN says this catastrophe is preventable and is calling for funding to tackle this emergency. The DEC believes we must act together now to provide humanitarian assistance rather than wait and lose millions of lives.”

Deputy Emilie Yerby is the President of the Overseas Aid & Development Committee, she’s urging us all to donate if possible.

“I am sure nobody watching the recent news reports of the impact of the combination of drought and conflict from this region has not felt a strong sense of compassion for these people who find themselves on the brink of starvation and want to do something to help.

The Commission knows that its donation of £50,000 to the DEC appeal will bring some much needed aid. I know how generous the people of Guernsey are in helping others in times of need. The UN has stated that the famine the people of East Africa are experiencing is the worst in over 70 years and without the generous support of overseas aid tens of thousands of people will die of starvation, with babies and children being at greatest risk. On behalf of the DEC, the aid agencies working in these countries and the Commission, I want to encourage Islanders to respond generously to either the DEC appeal or one of the many appeals these aid agencies have themselves launched.”