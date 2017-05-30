Guernsey Driver Wins Autocross Meeting
A Guernsey driver took the inter island honours at the last Autocross meeting of the season.
At Chouet on Sunday, Ozzy Ozanne won that race while Nathan Boscher took the Grand Slam title.
Tess Le Gallez won the women’s race while the Guernsey Press beat Island FM in the media challenge.
You can find the full set of results below:
Media Race
1st Nick Bowring, 2nd Dave Boscher (both Guernsey Press)
3rd Laura Clayton 4th Matthew Leach (both Island FM)
Inter Insular vs. Jersey
Ozzy Ozanne (Guernsey)
Team totals – Guernsey: 131, Jersey: 67
Rear Wheel Drive
K’Han Holden
Vans / Estates Auto’s Small Cars
Leeroy Sebire
Reverse Gear
Luke Nichols
J Turn Race
Shaun Leigh
Women’s Race
Tess Le Gallez
Chained Pairs
Luke Nichols / Chris Tebble
Winner of Finals
Large Cars, Ozzy Ozanne
Jersey Cars, Graham Godel
Grand Slam, Nathan Boscher