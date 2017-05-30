Guernsey Driver Wins Autocross Meeting

A Guernsey driver took the inter island honours at the last Autocross meeting of the season.

At Chouet on Sunday, Ozzy Ozanne won that race while Nathan Boscher took the Grand Slam title.

Tess Le Gallez won the women’s race while the Guernsey Press beat Island FM in the media challenge.

You can find the full set of results below:

Media Race

1st Nick Bowring, 2nd Dave Boscher (both Guernsey Press)

3rd Laura Clayton 4th Matthew Leach (both Island FM)

Inter Insular vs. Jersey

Ozzy Ozanne (Guernsey)

Team totals – Guernsey: 131, Jersey: 67

Rear Wheel Drive

K’Han Holden

Vans / Estates Auto’s Small Cars

Leeroy Sebire

Reverse Gear

Luke Nichols

J Turn Race

Shaun Leigh

Women’s Race

Tess Le Gallez

Chained Pairs

Luke Nichols / Chris Tebble

Winner of Finals

Large Cars, Ozzy Ozanne

Jersey Cars, Graham Godel

Grand Slam, Nathan Boscher