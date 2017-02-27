Guernsey Electricity Pushes For Dryer Repairs

Guernsey Electricity is urging Whirlpool to fast track essential repairs that are needed for some faulty tumble driers.

It follows national news last week that a number of makes of tumble driers – Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda – pose a fire risk. Since the problem was discovered Whirlpool has started work repairing an estimated 3.8million units across Britain, including the Channel Islands.

Valpy’s is the only repair agent in the island and staff have been working around the clock to sort the problem. However, Guernsey Electricity thinks more should be done by the parent company.

The official advice currently is that if you have an affected module, to turn it off until it can be repaired.

Malcolm Woodhams is the Guernsey Electricity Retail Manager, he says:

‘I have written to Whirlpool and stressed how disappointed I am with their approach which will understandably cause anxiety and concern to customers. Unfortunately Guernsey Electricity is limited in what it can do to help customers who own a faulty machine as we are only a retailer and not an approved service centre so therefore can not undertake any repairs or offer a replacement.’

‘Our customers are our top priority and so if we can do something to speed up the process then we are committed to doing so. I want to ensure that customers understand what options are available to them.’

‘Valpy’s has been very good and is doing the best they can, but this new advice from Whirlpool for affected customers not to use the machines puts the onus on Whirlpool to not let our customers wait any longer than is necessary.’

You can head to the following website to check if you have an affect tumble dryer:

https://safety.hotpoint.eu

https://safety.indesit.eu

https://safety-swan.eu

There’s also a dedicated, national, Freephone number you can call: 0800 151 0905.