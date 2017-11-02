Guernsey FA Cup Draw Made
2nd November 2017
The draw has been made for this season’s Guernsey FA Cup.
26 teams are competing in the event, sponsored by Rossborough Insurance, all from a range of divisions and leagues in the island.
Below is the all important draw.
Chairman of the Guernsey Football Association, Chris Schofield, says it’s important for the local game:
“There are 26 teams, which is a good number. We should get more competitive games, which is something that the spectators will look forward to. As with last year, I think we will get a fair number of shocks. We’re also grateful for the sponsorship of Rossborough Insurance because such support is vital to us.”