Guernsey FA Cup Draw Made

The draw has been made for this season’s Guernsey FA Cup.

26 teams are competing in the event, sponsored by Rossborough Insurance, all from a range of divisions and leagues in the island.

Below is the all important draw.

Chairman of the Guernsey Football Association, Chris Schofield, says it’s important for the local game:

“There are 26 teams, which is a good number. We should get more competitive games, which is something that the spectators will look forward to. As with last year, I think we will get a fair number of shocks. We’re also grateful for the sponsorship of Rossborough Insurance because such support is vital to us.”