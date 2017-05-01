Guernsey FC Honours Young Player

One of the team’s youngest players was the star of the night at the Guernsey FC end of season awards.

Thomas Dodds took home a record breaking five awards at the event on Sunday night held at the Duke of Richmond, with a ‘green tie’ theme.

In his first year at the club the now 18 year old made his debut in the FA cup and went on to play over 40 games for the Green Lions.

The teenager has been named Players Player, Coaches Player, Supporters Player and Young Player of the Season, and also added Goal of the season to his haul.

Dom Heaume was recognised with a special award for becoming the first player to reach 250 appearances. he also won the inaugural Manelanders Player award for the last six years.

Andrea Nightingale, Kerry Robin and Fran Torode were named joint winners of the Outstanding Achievement to the Club.

Jake Guy, Ernie Backlund-Leale, Sam Winterflood and Anthony McMahon shared the Community Stars award.

Jack Domaille won a special award for celebration of the season.