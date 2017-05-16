Guernsey FC Season Details Announced

Some of Guernsey FC’s opponents for their 2017/18 domestic campaign have been announced.

In the now rebranded Isthmian League Division One South, the Green Lions will be facing a number of new teams next season. They include Ashford United, Haywards Heath Town and VCD Athletic.

Ashford have moved up a level after being crown champions of Step Five’s Southern Counties East League last season.

Haywards Heath join the league as the winners of the Southern Combination Premier Division, whilst VCD Athletic remain at the same level – having been moved across from Ryman North.

Tony Vance’s side will also face up against two previous FA Cup opponents – Phoenix Sports and Thamesmead Town.

Thamesmead were Guernsey’s opponents for the historic FA Cup tie at Footes Lane last summer – the first to be played in the Channel Islands and outside of the UK, in the competition’s history.

For more details, head to Guernsey FC’s website.