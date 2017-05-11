Guernsey Footballers Prepare For Muratti

11th May 2017

murattiOur footballers are continuing to prepare for the 101st Men’s Muratti. Guernsey face Jersey at Footes Lane on Saturday, aiming to avenge last year’s defeat.

There are places for a number of regular Guernsey FC players, including the likes of Ryan Zico Black, Ross Allen and Sam Cochrane.

Six debutants are in Steve Sharman’s squad, including high flying Tom Dodds, who’s had a promising first season for the Green Lions.

For Jersey there’s no place for former captain, Luke Watson, who quit the island side.

Guernsey will be looking to stop their neighbours from winning three Muratti Vase titles in a row, for the first time since 2000. You can see the full line-ups for both teams below!

Guernsey FA 101st Muratti Squad

  1. Josh Addison
  2. Leroi Riley
  3. Ryan Zico Black
  4. Jacob Fallaize
  5. Matt Loaring
  6. River Marsh
  7. Kyle Smith
  8. Paris Perreira
  9. Tom De La Mare
  10. Jamie Dodd
  11. Simon Geall
  12. Sam Cochrane
  13. Keanu Marsh
  14. Craig Young
  15. Dave Rihoy
  16. Dom Heaume
  17. Ross Allen
  18. Tom Dodds

Jersey FA 101st Muratti Squad

  1. Ewan Van Der Vliet
  2. Danny Birrell
  3. James Scott
  4. James Queree
  5. Stuart Andre
  6. Rob McBey
  7. Jack Cannon
  8. Calvin Weir
  9. Chris Andrews
  10. Michael Weir
  11. Jack Boyle
  12. Cavanegh Miley
  13. Kieron Lester
  14. Craig Russell
  15. Karl Hinds
  16. Adam Trotter
  17. Joe Kilshaw
  18. Ben Gallichan

Kick off is at 2pm.

