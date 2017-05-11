Guernsey Footballers Prepare For Muratti

Our footballers are continuing to prepare for the 101st Men’s Muratti. Guernsey face Jersey at Footes Lane on Saturday, aiming to avenge last year’s defeat.

There are places for a number of regular Guernsey FC players, including the likes of Ryan Zico Black, Ross Allen and Sam Cochrane.

Six debutants are in Steve Sharman’s squad, including high flying Tom Dodds, who’s had a promising first season for the Green Lions.

For Jersey there’s no place for former captain, Luke Watson, who quit the island side.

Guernsey will be looking to stop their neighbours from winning three Muratti Vase titles in a row, for the first time since 2000. You can see the full line-ups for both teams below!

Guernsey FA 101st Muratti Squad

Josh Addison Leroi Riley Ryan Zico Black Jacob Fallaize Matt Loaring River Marsh Kyle Smith Paris Perreira Tom De La Mare Jamie Dodd Simon Geall Sam Cochrane Keanu Marsh Craig Young Dave Rihoy Dom Heaume Ross Allen Tom Dodds

Jersey FA 101st Muratti Squad

Ewan Van Der Vliet Danny Birrell James Scott James Queree Stuart Andre Rob McBey Jack Cannon Calvin Weir Chris Andrews Michael Weir Jack Boyle Cavanegh Miley Kieron Lester Craig Russell Karl Hinds Adam Trotter Joe Kilshaw Ben Gallichan

Kick off is at 2pm.