Guernsey Fund Sector Grows Again

Guernsey’s fund sector continues to grow. The latest figures from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission shows an increase of £28 billion. This puts the island’s total worth at £255.9 billion.

Guernsey Finance Chief Executive, Dominic Wheatley, released this statement:

“It is encouraging to see strong annual growth in Guernsey’s funds sector.”

“In fact, we have now enjoyed six straight quarters of growth which, when coupled with continued fund formations, particularly in the closed-ended sector, further demonstrates the solidity and stability of Guernsey as a jurisdiction for the administration and management of a diverse range of funds.”

Meanwhile, Guernsey Finance is hosting the annual Guernsey Funds Forum in London on Thursday 11 May.

To book a delegate place please visit the event website.