Guernsey Gets Top Gear Mention

Guernsey got a mention on one of Britain’s most watched TV programmes last night.

Presenter Matt Le Blanc referred to the island as a ‘made up place’ in last night’s programme.

His remarks came as he listed a number of other areas including Timbuktu and Kazakhstan.

The comments led to many of you tweeting to clarify the island does actually exist, in a predominantly light-hearted manner:

Oi, Matt, Guernsey is a real place! 😂 #TopGear — Paul Belben (@TheRealPWB) March 5, 2017

Guernsey is very real @BBC_TopGear! — Adam Burroughs (@adburroughs) March 5, 2017

The former Friends star, who joined the show as a presenter last year, was appearing in the first edition of the new series.

The programme has begun again for the first time since Chris Evans left the presenting team.