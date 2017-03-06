Guernsey Gets Top Gear Mention
Guernsey got a mention on one of Britain’s most watched TV programmes last night.
Presenter Matt Le Blanc referred to the island as a ‘made up place’ in last night’s programme.
His remarks came as he listed a number of other areas including Timbuktu and Kazakhstan.
The comments led to many of you tweeting to clarify the island does actually exist, in a predominantly light-hearted manner:
Oi, Matt, Guernsey is a real place! 😂 #TopGear
— Paul Belben (@TheRealPWB) March 5, 2017
Guernsey is very real @BBC_TopGear!
— Adam Burroughs (@adburroughs) March 5, 2017
The former Friends star, who joined the show as a presenter last year, was appearing in the first edition of the new series.
The programme has begun again for the first time since Chris Evans left the presenting team.