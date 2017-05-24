Guernsey Gotland Kit Revealed

Guernsey’s 2017 Island Games kit has been revealed.

With just one month to go to the games, this is another milestone for the athletes as they countdown to Gotland 2017.

The team are being sponsored again by Generali, with some of the organisers and competitors calling it ‘very smart’.

The Island Games team sponsorship is part of the company’s continued commitment to sport in the community, having also recently announced they will support the Guernsey Island Games team until the Games in Guernsey in 2021.

Emma Webb will be the flag bearer. She will lead her team into the arena in Gotland at the opening ceremony on the 25th June.

The honour of being a water carrier is usually given to one competitor, but this time around the organising committee said they couldn’t choose between athlete Amelia Leas and Badminton player Cerys Batiste.

Brian Allen, Chairman of the Guernsey Island Games Association, says:

“We’re really pleased to be able to show off the 2017 Guernsey kit. We’re also delighted to be announcing our Flag Bearer and Water Carriers and know they’ll do a great job for Guernsey in their roles at the Opening Ceremony as well as in their respective sports.”

Giorgio Daboni, Chief Executive Officer, Generali Worldwide, Guernsey, said:

“We know what a great honour our athletes feel when they are chosen to wear the Guernsey flag, and we are equally honoured to see our logo on the Guernsey tracksuit. GIGA has done a fantastic job on this latest kit design and we are looking forward to seeing the whole Guernsey team parade in it in Gotland.”

You can see more photos from the special unveiling event below: