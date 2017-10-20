Guernsey GP: ‘Youngsters Need More Sleep’

A video is urging youngsters to stay active by getting enough sleep.

The Be Active Forum’s joined up with a Guernsey based GP to encourage parents and their kids to get into a healthy sleeping routine.

Dr Piers Mitchell says our bodies need plenty of time overnight to carry out important work:

“Sleep is an absolutely critical function for the body – and we ignore it at our peril. When we’re asleep, our bodies are actually very very busy getting us ready for the next day.”

Although we might not think shut eye helps us with our sport or at the gym, experts say it actually plays a huge part in our physical maintenance and development.

One of the concerns raised in the video is the amount of time youngsters in particular are spending in front of their smartphone and smart device screens.

Dr Mitchell says too many kids are not getting enough sleep because they’re busy using technology. He says instead of staring at screens, we should focus on getting enough shut eye:

“One of the best ways to improve your performance academically and in sporting terms is simply by getting a good night’s sleep.

“Rest can also vastly improve your reactions and it can help you manage your emotions more effectively, at times when you need to.”

The campaign has also got the backing of Dame Mary Perkins, founder of Specsavers.

For more information head to the Be Active Guernsey website.