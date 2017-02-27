Guernsey Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall

Greenhouse gas emissions in Guernsey fell last year. The drop has been highlighted in the annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin released by the States of Guernsey.

Emissions decreased by 15% in 2015. A total of 383.2kt of carbon dioxide was recorded, this compares to 451.0kt the year before.

The largest proportion of greenhouse gases emitted during last year came from our waste. 28.8% of the island’s total emissions came from this source. This compares to power generation being around 26.5% and the biggest contributor back in 1990.

85% of waste emissions are released in the form of methane gas.

The majority greenhouse gas released was CO2 at 65.9%.