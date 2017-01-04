Guernsey Interests Safe Despite Diplomat Resignation

Guernsey’s interests in Brexit negotiations are safe – despite a high profile diplomat leaving his role early.

Sir Ivan Rogers resigned as Britain’s ambassador to the EU yesterday, calling the UK government’s approach ‘muddled’.

The States’ External Affairs Minister has assured us the island has a great relationship with officials working in Brussels.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq and Deputy Gavin St Pier met with Sir Ivan prior to the Brexit vote in June 2016 – and a number of other meetings with negotiators have taken place since.

The ambassador’s early resignation has brought about concerns nationally, but he says politicians at the top of Guernsey’s government are confident our priorities will be protected throughout the process of leaving the EU.

You can read Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq’s statement in full below:

“The States of Guernsey, working through the Channel Islands Brussels Office, has a good relationship with the UK Permanent Representation in Brussels. Deputy Le Tocq met Sir Ivan Rogers in January 2016 and Deputy St Pier met the wider team there during his visit on 29 November 2016. This good working relationship with the core team will continue following the departure of Sir Ivan Rogers. To date the island’s engagement with the UK Government has been a model of best practice including direct and candid discussions about the island’s interests during and following the UK’s exit from the EU.”