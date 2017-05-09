Guernsey Marks Liberation Day!

Guernsey is marking Liberation Day today!

It’s the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Nazi Occupation of Guernsey and Jersey.

Sark was liberated on the 10th May 1945 and as Alderney had been fully evacuated it celebrates the anniversary of Homecoming Day in December when island residents returned home.

There’s lots on in the island to keep us entertain

ed, with most of the excitement happening down in St Peter Port.

The parade this morning starts at 10am, with the Church service later on at 11am. There’ll be family entertainment along the seafront, with live music and food and drink on the town piers.

Away from St Peter Port, there will be a flag raising ceremony at Cobo, a family fun day at the Last Post and more music at the Jamaica Inn along with other events. At the end of the day thousands of people will be gathered in town to watch the iconic fireworks!

All of the details are listed at guernseyliberationday.com and at visitguernsey.com