Guernsey In ‘Meteorological Drought’

Guernsey is currently experiencing a meteorological drought.

New figures show we have had less than 0.1 mm of rainfall recorded each day for the last 15 days, which means the island is now officially classed in the category.

Some have expressed concerns at this news, but Guernsey Water has confirmed to Island FM that this has not affected water storage levels here.

Capital Delivery Manager, Mark Walker, said:

“Total water storage levels have dropped marginally from 100% which was recorded at the end of March to a level of 98.7% to date; this is still very healthy. The lack of rain during April has not had a significant impact on our current water storage levels and we do not expect this to change throughout the summer although more prolonged periods without rainfall could impact on our stocks going into winter and ultimately next year’s supplies. However we are still a very long way from that scenario.

The situation will continue to be monitored and measures will be taken, where possible, to maximise replenishment of storage supplies from stream catchment sources. Water is a valuable resource at all times of the year, not just during the summer, and we would like to remind customers to use it wisely and to report any water leaks or signs of pollution in streams to ensure the island’s water supply remains sufficient and resilient.”

That reassurance has also been echoed by the Met Office.

Senior Observer, Chris Archard, says we shouldn’t expect rain anytime soon either, but he feels we shouldn’t be too concerned at the moment: