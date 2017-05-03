Guernsey Movie Filming Begins

Filming of a movie based on life in Guernsey has begun in the UK.

The highly anticipated production of the Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society is now underway.

Island FM’s Richard Harding stumbled upon the set whilst on holiday in England:

Stumbled across filming for Guernsey movie at Clovelly in North Devon this morning. More pics on my Facebook page… pic.twitter.com/rI6sZ3JFgI — Richard Harding (@laughingradiodj) May 2, 2017

So far various scenes have been shot. Richard has been told that so far they’ve filmed a landing on Saunton Sands beach and there are also other scenarios being shot in Bideford, Hartland and various locations in the area.

However, as we’ve been told previously, no footage will be recorded on island.

Speaking to our reporter Matthew Leach, Producer, Paula Mazur, said they’re trying their best to reflect Guernsey life, but unfortunately can’t make it over to the Bailiwick themselves:

You can view more pictures from the filming below: