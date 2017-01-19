Guernsey Nurse Helps Stranded Student

A nurse working in Guernsey has made national headlines with an act of kindness.

Martin Gallagher paid for a stranded-student’s train ticket which has leds to hundreds of people praising him online.

21 year old Grace Georgina lost the second part of her ticket as she tried to get back to university in Liverpool.

She couldn’t pay for the £159 replacement ticket, and when he saw her in tears, Mr Gallagher offered to pay it for her.

He is originally a scouser but now lives in Guernsey and works at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Miss Georgina has since tweeted, saying she prays this man gets ‘everything he wants in life, because he deserves it’.

You can hear Martin’s interview with Island FM’s Jonny Freeman below: