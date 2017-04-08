Guernsey Parkrun is One Year Old!

Guernsey’s Parkrun is celebrating its first birthday!

The free weekly running event was launched in Guernsey a year ago with the Sports Commission helping Lorna O’Donnell set it up originally. It is now run each week by a team of volunteers – with the number of runners regularly well over 100.

Sports Development Officer Jenny Murphy, who helped bring the free weekly running event to the island, says the event is totally inclusive with faster runners challenging themselves alongside new runners and adults and children all running together.

There’s a roster of volunteers who help out each week too, including Lisa Vizia. She has helped out more than 35 times over the last 52 weeks. She says she enjoys doing it to help kickstart her weekend:

‘I like being part of the community, and having done it since the start it has now become part of my week. It gets me up in the morning on a Saturday so I feel very righteous especially with some of the weather conditions!’