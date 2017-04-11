Guernsey Players Praised By Gascoigne

A sporting legend has been watching local footballers in action. Ormer FC played an away game earlier in the year and Paul Gascoigne turned up to the pitch.

The former Everton, Tottenham and England midfielder saw our players come away from an 8-0 win! He then praised their performance.

The team coach, Ed Adams, says the chance to hear from the former England footballer will live long in everyone’s memory.

He was absolutely delighted to hear from a sporting legend.