Guernsey Policeman Attends Westminster Funeral

10th April 2017

Guernsey is being represented at today’s funeral of the policeman killed during the Westminster terror attack.

PC Keith Palmer died after he was stabbed at the Houses of Parliament, trying to stop the attacker, Khalid Masood.

Thousands of colleagues from across Britain are in London to remember PC Palmer’s life and pay tribute to his courage when faced with danger.

Guernsey Police’s Acting Deputy Chief Officer, DCO Ruari Hardy, is at the service to represent the force:

Officers are also remembering PC Keith Palmer by lowering the flag at the Police Station in St Peter Port:

PC Keith Palmer’s name has been added to the Roll of Honour at the National Police Memorial in Central London.

A number of tributes from friends, family and colleagues have also been paid to the policeman:

