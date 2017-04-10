Guernsey Policeman Attends Westminster Funeral

Guernsey is being represented at today’s funeral of the policeman killed during the Westminster terror attack.

PC Keith Palmer died after he was stabbed at the Houses of Parliament, trying to stop the attacker, Khalid Masood.

Thousands of colleagues from across Britain are in London to remember PC Palmer’s life and pay tribute to his courage when faced with danger.

Guernsey Police’s Acting Deputy Chief Officer, DCO Ruari Hardy, is at the service to represent the force:

Representing Guernsey at Force Funeral of our Police Colleague PC Palmer. pic.twitter.com/woiFuhXwVY — Ruari Hardy (@ruarihardy) April 10, 2017

Officers are also remembering PC Keith Palmer by lowering the flag at the Police Station in St Peter Port:

1/2 Our flag is at half-mast today, to coincide with the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on 22/03. pic.twitter.com/T87QivOPAI — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) April 10, 2017

PC Keith Palmer’s name has been added to the Roll of Honour at the National Police Memorial in Central London.

PC Keith Palmer’s name is added to the national police memorial in London pic.twitter.com/Cib5uRFnlD — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 10, 2017

A number of tributes from friends, family and colleagues have also been paid to the policeman: