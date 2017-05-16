Guernsey Prepared For Cyber Threats

Guernsey remains well prepared against an international cyber-attack.

The States of Guernsey has joined the Cyber Information Sharing Partnership with the UK.

That system meant we were alerted within half an hour of Friday’s global attack, which badly hit Britain’s NHS.

A number of experts across the world have been having their say on how sosphisticated the threat was – and the impact it has had on various technological systems:

The 22-year-old ‘saviour’ of the #NHS cyberattack @MalwareTechBlog says the attack wasn’t that sophisticated pic.twitter.com/79EdeQm7ej — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 15, 2017

Now, two cyber security firms have suggested a North Korea-linked organisation may be responsible. Lazarus Group is thought to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.

Locally, it’s thought Guernsey was unaffected, however the President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, says we should all remain vigilant:

“We are definitely doing what we can to ensure security, we have a duty to do so, as do businesses and individuals. I think any smart business will be in the same position as us, making our systems are up to scratch.

We were fortunate that we were notified about the attack, but we were also fortunate that we’ve been doing upgrades to make sure we have the right infrastructure in place.”

Deputy Lowe’s thoughts have been echoed by the States’ Chief Information Officer, Colin Vaudin:

“Through our work with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Committee for Home Affairs, we had early notification that this attack was growing globally. That meant we could put our protection systems in place.

We are never complacent. Another attack could develop tomorrow and our responsibility is to mitigate these issues, prevent them from happening. If an attack did happen, we’d need to stop it as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Channel Islands companies have been speaking out, to confirm they are protected against the growing cyber threats.

The mobile operator Sure says its defences have been holding firm. Chief Information & Technology Officer, Cyrille Joffre, released this statement:

“We constantly apply the latest patches and updates to our systems, which means we are well prepared to defend against known security threats. In addition to knowing that the required patch had already been applied to our networks, we also use Mimecast Offshore to monitor and quarantine any suspicious emails or attachments. Mimecast’s Total Threat Protection has worked well and has directly stopped 10 attempts by ransomware or similar malicious code to infiltrate our email system in the last 30 days.

As a matter of procedure when we know threats as destructive as WannaCry are in the wider environment, we will continue to monitor our infrastructure and security protocols to make sure there are no vulnerabilities and to ensure there is no abnormal activity on our networks.”