Guernsey ‘Ready For Island Games’

The Chairman of the Guernsey Island Games Association says the island’s sporting stars are almost fully prepared for this year’s Island Games in Gotland.

We learnt yesterday that Generali Worldwide will be sponsoring the Guernsey team until at least 2021.

@GeneraliWW will sponsor the GSY Island Games team until the 2021 Island Games. More later on @islandfm pic.twitter.com/zw5i4Abz5s — Matthew Leach (@mleach51) April 19, 2017

Brian Allen says there are still a few bits and pieces left to organise in time for June’s event, but he is excited to see what happens:

“For the Gotland Games we’re there virtually – we’ve now got names on paper, everybody has been selected so it is all looking very good at the moment.

Now we’re talking about 250 people, we’re looking at who goes in each and all the details can be a nightmare, but it is exciting.”

He’s also welcomed Generali Worldwide’s extended sponsorship agreement, as he says it is essential to allowing the team to compete: